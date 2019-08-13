Search for missing Singaporean kayakers enters fifth day with more searchers

A Fire and Rescue Department boat that is part of the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the missing Singapore couple in Mersing August 13, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)

JOHOR BARU, Aug 13 — Malaysia’s search for a Singaporean couple reported missing while kayaking in the waters of Endau near Mersing on Johor’s east coast last Thursday resumed at 7am today with the deployment of 122 personnel from multiple agencies.

Mersing maritime zone director Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said the search for Tan Eng Soon, 62, and Puah Geok Tin, 57, involved the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Navy, the police, and the Fire and Rescue Department and their sea and air assets.

Haris Fadzillah said today’s operation will resume over the same 900 square nautical miles patch of search area as yesterday’s — from the east and north waters of Pulau Tioman, Pahang and 600 square nautical miles from the east of Rompin to the north of Tioman.

He said local fishermen and nearby islanders have also pitched in to help look for Tan and Puah.

Tan and Puah were reported missing on August 8 at 5.40pm after their kayak separated from 13 other friends between Sri Buat Island, Pahang and Mertang Island, Mersing.

The couple was believed to have separated from the group due to turbulent sea conditions and strong winds at that time.

Yesterday’s search involved 104 personnel from the different agencies.