Minister: Lahad Datu Airport to be upgraded

LAHAD DATU, Aug 11 — Tourists visiting Sabah’s east coast will find it more comfortable as Lahad Datu Airport will soon be upgraded, says Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

He said a meeting had been held with Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) to discuss the development of the airport.

“During the discussion, we also identified new criteria for the airport to allow bigger aircraft to land.

“With the new tourism development plan in Lahad Datu being drafted, we want not only light aircraft, but Boeing-type aircraft also to land and bring tourists to the east coast of Sabah,” he said when met by reporters after performing Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Nurul Ulum, Kampung Segama here today.

Touching on the Lahad Datu Tourism Development Plan, Mohamaddin, who is also a member of Parliament for Silam, said the plan would be completed in a comprehensive manner involving three state constituencies, namely Lahad Datu, Kunak and Tungku.

In Silam, there are a lot of tourism products and the blueprint is important to hasten implementation,” he said.

Mohamaddin said the two new initiatives would enhance Lahad Datu’s name and promise jobs and generate economic spin-offs in the East Coast of Sabah.

“In addition, we will also see increased employment opportunities of up to 30 per cent in the area,” he said. — Bernama