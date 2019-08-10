Minister to hold four engagement sessions with Kampung Baru residents on redevelopment plan

Malaysian schoolgirls take shelter under umbrellas as they return from school at the Kampung Baru neighbourhood of Kuala Lumpur on March 23, 2015. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun will hold four engagement sessions with Kampung Baru residents here to discuss the redevelopment plan for the area.

She said it was aimed at seeking a consensus on the plan before they attend a town hall meeting with the Federal Territories Ministry in September, which is also expected to be attended by representatives from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“We want them (residents) to attend the engagement sessions first so that when they attend the town hall meeting, they will come prepared with and not without proper information on the plan,” she said after handing over 18 sacrificial cows for Aidiladha to seven residents’ associations, six mosques and five suraus in her Titiwangsa parliamentary constituency.

Rina said this in response to questions regarding the Kampung Baru redevelopment plan which is within the golden triangle.

She said the majority of the residents had wanted the proposed redevelopment of the area to maintain its Malay heritage and characteristics, as well as Islamic elements, apart from being a tourist attraction.

“For me, the area should be turned into a smart city and since there is already a plan for it to be redeveloped, it should be iconic,” she added. — Bernama