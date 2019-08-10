Cops detain ‘Datuk’ and Customs Dept personnel for suspected involvement in syndicate stealing tobacco ‘molasses’

South Klang police chief, ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said that all the individuals aged, 20 to 50 years, were detained in several separate raids from June 21 until Wednesday in the Klang Valley and Melaka.— Reuters

KLANG, Aug 10 — Two Royal Malaysian Customs Department personnel and a ‘Datuk’ were among 11 individuals who were nabbed on suspicion of being involved in a syndicate for stealing tobacco molasses of various sizes estimated to be valued at RM323,000 recently.

South Klang police chief, ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said that all the individuals aged, 20 to 50 years, were detained in several separate raids from June 21 until Wednesday in the Klang Valley and Melaka.

He said that the tobacco of various flavours with the Mazaya brand weighing 11 tonnes were packed in 1,452 packets and were believed to have been stolen from a container at Port Klang on June 17.

‘‘All the members of the syndicate have their respective roles and the two Customs personnel involved facilitated the entry and exit of the container loaded with the goods.

‘‘We believe that part of the arrests are agents to sell the items in the Klang Valley but (based on the arrests conducted) we have only been able to seize only a part of the items in the case,’’ he told a media conference at the South Klang district police headquarters here yesterday.

However, Shamsul Amar said all the suspects detained had been freed on police bail recently and the case was investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code. — Bernama