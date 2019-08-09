Azmin: Selangor to focus on high-impact industries, boost internet access under 12th Malaysia Plan

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali attends an event in Shah Alam August 8, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, August 9 — High-impact industries, transport network and communications are among the sectors that the Selangor administration will focus on in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said these sectors were among those included in the proposals submitted by Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari in the 12MP Engagement Session between his ministry and the Selangor government today.

“Selangor is an important partner in the country’s economy...engagement session between the Federal government and Selangor government is important to ensure every infrastructure development in the state is able to generate positive growth.

“The proposals to enhance the high-impact industries, road and highway network, Internet access in towns and rural areas, besides preparing human resources to meet industry requirements are among those submitted just now for consideration in the formulation of the 12MP,” Mohamed Azmin said when met by reporters after the engagement session here.

Also present were state executive councillors and Selangor state secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya.

Mohamed Azmin said Selangor was the eighth state he visited in the series of engagements and will proceed to Terengganu and Pahang next week.

“It is expected that the engagement sessions will be completed in the next three months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amirudin in his statement said the engagement session had identified five major industries in Selangor that needed synergies between the state government and the Federal government.

He said the five industries were life sciences, machinery and equipment, electrical and electronics, food and beverage, as well as transport equipment.

“The Selangor state government hopes several initiatives and projects, among them, water pipe replacement in Bio Bay, Pulau Indah, solutions to ownership of affordable housing, increasing broadband capacity throughout Selangor, several flood management projects including flood mitigation plan implementation and Subang Airport Regeneration 2025 will be considered and approved by the Economic Affairs Ministry,” Amirudin said. — Bernama