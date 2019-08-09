Accused of lying, Najib shows proof of 2017 attempted sniper attack

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 6, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today furnished proof to support his claim of being targeted by an unidentified sniper before the 14th general election.

In a Twitter post, he said he was doing this to dispel accusations of being a liar, and uploaded four images.

One showed the alleged entry point of the sniper shot on the glass window, and another showed several personnel including a policeman looking at the window where the bullet went through.

The third image was another statement from Pekan Umno with regards to the gun shot and the last was the police report lodged at the Pekan police station.

“There are those that have accused me of lying about threats to my safety that happened in 2017 so I’ve decided to shed some light on this with pictures as well,” Najib tweeted.

“This is the reason why I had to increase my safety personnel between 2017 and 2018.”

Bukan nak ungkit kisah lama.



Cuma nak jelaskan persepsi dulu yang dimainkan PH bahawa saya tak mesra rakyat atau rakyat tidak mudah mendekati saya.



Najib Razak sejak jadi ADUN dan MP Pekan sampai hari ini.... saya bersama rakyat dan rakyat diutamakan. — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) August 9, 2019

This latest fiasco surrounding Najib came two days ago when Najib made the startling claim that he was targeted by an unidentified sniper before the 14th general election.

Speaking at the ‘Hard Truth: Cash is King’ forum at Umno’s headquarters, Najib said that the sniper had fired a shot at his room, while he was not present in the Pekan Umno office, seemingly as a warning sign.

The Pekan MP alleged that the sniper’s shot struck the side of a mirror in his room.

Najib said that this was why there was always increased security around him at all times, claiming that the sniper had used a ‘long-range, high powered sniper rifle’.

Some have accused Najib’s revelation as a means of diverting attention from his ongoing trial, where he is facing seven charges which includes criminal breach of trust, abusing power for self-gratification and money laundering over a total RM42 million of SRC International funds while entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then.

Najib was painted as someone unapproachable during that time due to the heavy security presence surrounding him unlike now where his “Malu apa Bossku” persona is more people friendly and he has minimum security surrounding him.

“I’m not trying to bring up old stories, just trying to explain the perception surrounding me at the time, that’s being played up by PH (Pakatan Harapan), that I wasn’t friendly with the people or not approachable.

“Since becoming the MP for Pekan and ADUN I am always with the people and the people are my priority,” he continued in his tweet.