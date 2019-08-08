Selangor DAP maintains ‘no’ if unilateral conversion Bill tabled in state assembly

Ng was criticised for reportedly blocking a state Bill that allegedly sought to amend an Islamic enactment and allow unilateral conversions. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The outpouring of support for Selangor Speaker Ng Suee Lim continues with the state chapter of DAP rallying around its lawmaker under fire over a proposed Bill allowing for unilateral religious conversion of minors.

Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo said its state lawmakers would reject any Bill that will allow only one parent to change the religion of any child under age 18.

“Any attempt to introduce laws which permit such unilateral religious conversions in Selangor will be unconstitutional as it would be contrary to the Federal Constitution.

“The Federal Court has in the case of M. Indira Gandhi very clearly held that the word parent applicable in the Federal Constitution means both parents,” he said in a statement today.

“As such, the individual right of both parents to decide on the religion of their children who are minors is now constitutionally guaranteed,” he added.

Ng was criticised for reportedly blocking a state Bill that allegedly sought to amend an Islamic enactment and allow unilateral conversions.

It was reported that Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari was to table an amendment to the state law that would remove the requirement for both parents’ consent to convert a minor to Islam.

Amirudin is expected to meet state Pakatan Harapan leaders this evening on the matter.

Gobind said Ng had acted within his capacity as Speaker and that no wrong was done when the state legislative assembly that was to run for nine days starting July 29 ended after two days.

“The Speaker did not contravene any provisions under the rules applicable to his conduct of the business of the House. He has explained that he adjourned the house in accordance with the Standing Orders and that all agendas had been settled.

“As such, it was entirely in order for him to adjourn the house, as he did,” said Gobind.