Only hearsay, says Selangor Speaker of disagreement over proposed Bill on unilateral conversion

Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim today denied that the state legislative assembly was shortened to two days due to a disagreement between him and the Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari over a proposed Bill allowing for the unilateral conversion of minors.

He said the session was adjourned due to the low participation of assemblymen in debates on the issues tabled during the session and that the supposed amendment on the proposed Bill was merely a rumour and never in the Order Paper.

“It was not in the Order Paper [to table the Bill]. It is all just hearsay and rumours in the news.

“As the Speaker, I was only following the Order Paper,” he told reporters after the Pakatan Harapan Selangor bimonthly meeting at the Selangor mentri besar’s official residence here today.

The state legislative assembly was scheduled to run for nine days starting July 29 but ended after two days.

