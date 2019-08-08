Najib: Don’t drag someone to court as revenge, you will answer in ‘Padang Mahsyar' later

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 8, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 ― The afterlife, whom Muslim Malaysians call Padang Mashyar, awaits those who take vengeance against their political enemies in a court of law, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is on trial for the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Padang Mahsyar refers to the Islamic afterlife justice system, where one is judged for their good and bad deeds.

“I stand on the principle of justice. Meaning, if we want to convict anyone for their misdeeds, we must have clear proof. Let us not drag someone to court, simply to embarrass them, or to get revenge.

“I’m not a vengeful person, and I stand on the principle to do justice. If not, I have to answer in Padang Mahsyar later,” he said at an Umno organised forum titled “Hard Truth: Cash is King” last night.

“We can escape from this earth, but what about in the court of the afterlife? You answer later.

“So whoever is cruel today, you answer in the court of the afterlife,” Najib said to loud cheers from the audience of mostly Umno members and his ardent supporters.

Najib, charged with numerous corruption offences from power abuse to money laundering, is set to begin his second trial next Thursday, over sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, has also been similarly charged with money laundering and other corruption offences for a solar project meant for Sarawak schools.

Najib has repeatedly claimed his family’s prosecution to be revenge engineered by current Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.