‘Invisible hands’ behind Selangor political crisis rumour, claims PKR leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Conspirators who want to see the Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration destabilised were behind the rumour about division within the ruling coalition, state executive councillor and PKR information chief Elizabeth Wong alleged today.

The Bukit Lanjan assemblyman denied claims that the meeting between Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and state PH leaders later this evening was convened in haste and in light of a purported attempt to oust the Selangor chief minister, describing it as nothing “extraordinary”.

“The whispers about the Datuk Mentri Besar supposedly facing a vote of no confidence are rumours deliberately started by invisible hands with the intention of destabilising the Selangor administration,” she said in a statement.

She claimed the meeting is a regular one meant to discuss current issues, including matters pertaining to next year’s state budget. Wong, a third term assemblyman, also said today’s meeting was scheduled since July, and that the PKR political bureau had been notified then.

Wong also shot down claims that there was tension between Amirudin and the Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lin, who is a DAP member. The former is Wong’s PKR colleague.

The Bukit Lanjan assemblyman alleged the rumour was aimed at dividing the coalition.

“Claims that the MB had wanted to sack the Speaker Ng Suee Lin is untrue,” she said.

“The rumour was intentionally contrived to spark a rift between the MB and the Speaker, hence dividing Selangor PH.”

Rumours of the alleged bid followed the premature end of the last Selangor state assembly sitting last month, which had then been thought to be over purported vote of no confidence against Amirudin.

But it has since emerged that Amirudin allegedly sought to introduce an amendment to a state enactment that would have removed the requirement for both parents’ consent to convert a minor to Islam.

Talks grew soon after that the mentri besar had called for a meeting with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in Shah Alam this evening. Speculation was that the ouster bid was schemed by factions within PKR.

Amirudin was handpicked by Azmin, who was Selangor mentri besar from 2015 to last year, to succeed him after PH took power at the 14th general election last May.

But Wong rubbished off the allegation. She claims the meeting with Azmin this evening had been planned ahead, and is only meant to gather feedback for the 12th Malaysian Plan due to be unveiled in Parliament’s Lower House by year-end.

“The fact is Selangor is not the only state to have received the economic affairs minister,” she said.

“Other state like Melaka (July 5), Johor (July 11), Perak (July 22), Sabah (July 26 Julai), Sarawak (July 27) were also visited for the same purpose.”