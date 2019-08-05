Senior policeman in Kelantan loses pistol and bullets in house break-in

The policeman who is ranked ASP, had left his home to perform the Subuh prayers at the As-Salam Mosque in Pengkalan Chepa, while his wife and child had returned to their village. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Aug 5 — A pistol and 15 bullets belonging to a senior policeman were stolen during a break-in at his home at the police quarters in Padang Tembak here, at 5.30am on Sunday.

The policeman who is ranked ASP, had left his home to perform the Subuh prayers at the As-Salam Mosque in Pengkalan Chepa, while his wife and child had returned to their village.

Upon returning home, he found the home ransacked with break-in signs visible on the kitchen window.

Checks in the main bedroom found that several of his personal belongings, as well as the pistol and bullets, were missing.

Kelantan deputy chief of police Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway. — Bernama