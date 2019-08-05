Policeman arrested for firing shots outside KL entertainment centre

The 33-year-old policeman was believed to be under the influence of alcohol when he fired the shots into the air for allegedly trying to disperse a fight between his girlfriend and a few people. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — A police corporal was arrested after he allegedly fired several shots outside an entertainment centre at Jalan Tun Razak here yesterday.

According to a source, the 33-year-old policeman was believed to be under the influence of alcohol when he fired the shots into the air for allegedly trying to disperse a fight between his girlfriend and a few people at about 5.25am.

No one was injured in the incident, and the policeman was apprehended by security guards at the entertainment centre who then handed him over to the police, he said.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the policeman, who are in remand for two days to facilitate investigation. — Bernama