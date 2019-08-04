Moderate air quality nationwide today

The air quality in some areas was good, with improvement since this morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The air quality nationwide was moderate today, according to the Department of Environment .

The DoE portal recorded that the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading has dropped below 100 nationwide since this morning.

The air quality in some areas in Johor, Sabah and Sarawak was good, namely in Kota Tinggi, Johor (50), Limbang, Sarawak (49) and Tawau, Sabah (39).

The reading in some areas in Penang was more than 80, namely Seberang Jaya (83), Seberang Perai (81), Minden (83) and Balik Pulau (88).

An API reading of between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; between 51 and 100, moderate; between 101 and 200, unhealthy; between 201 and 300, very unhealthy and over 301, hazardous. — BErnam