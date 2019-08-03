Sarawak CM says only talked about economy with Daim

Tun Daim Zainuddin and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg pose for photographs before the start of their meeting in Kuching August 3, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office

KUCHING, Aug 3 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg explained today that his meeting with Tun Daim Zainuddin yesterday was about the economy.

He said they did not discuss anything related to politics or any other issues.

“Nothing. Nothing about politics, just economy,” he told reporters after launching the “Get together with the Sikh community and Vaisakhi 2019” at the Sikh Temple, Jalan Masjid here.

“He was also impressed with the development of Kuching City,” Abang Johari added.

Daim, a close confidante of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, paid a courtesy call to Abang Johari at Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday.

In a statement after the courtesy call lasting about 30 minutes, the Chief Minister’s Office said the two leaders discussed various matters of interest on national and state issues, economic development in particular.

Daim’s visit to Sarawak has generated interest and intense speculation on social media.

The chief minister would not say if the visit was to seek his views on Dr Mahathir’s tenure as prime minister.

There was also speculation over whether the visit was related to Abang Johari’s hard-hitting speech last Wednesday when he urged GPS to go into all-out war with Pakatan Harapan in the state election due in 2021.

The chief minister was responding to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who said PH would launch a new war in Sarawak in a bid to topple GPS in the state election.

Daim’s visit was after Abang Johari said “some” GPS members of parliament and those from Umno and PAS had attended a meeting with Dr Mahathir last Tuesday.

According to Abang Johari, the invitation to attend the meeting came from Dr Mahathir.

Umno and PAS leaders and some from PKR, including its deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, have expressed support for Dr Mahathir to remain in the post full-term, not step aside mid-way for Anwar to take over.