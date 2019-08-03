Denying no-confidence vote against MB, Selangor Speaker explains why assembly meeting finished early

Selangor Speaker Ng Suee Lim explained that the meeting was adjourned ahead of schedule as the low numbers of state lawmakers in attendance meant proceedings took less time than expected. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The completion of the latest Selangor state assembly meeting after just two days is unrelated to any rumoured attempt to remove the Selangor mentri besar, the state Speaker said.

Selangor Speaker Ng Suee Lim explained that the meeting was adjourned ahead of schedule as the low numbers of state lawmakers in attendance meant proceedings took less time than expected.

“The debates on motions by assemblymen who took part was not many and the time is suddenly shortened.

“Usually one motion takes up more than half an hour but yesterday the debates were done in one minute,” he was quoted as saying by local daily Sinar Harian.

The Selangor assembly meeting was scheduled to run for nine days from July 29 to August 9, but ended after just two days of sittings on July 31.

Sinar Harian said it was rumoured to be linked to a motion for a no-confidence vote against Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, but Ng said he did not receive any such motion.

“Yes, I did hear of rumours but none dared to present the motion. If there is, it should have been given earlier to the Speaker’s Office,” he was quoted as saying.

Sinar Harian also reported that the Selangor state lawmakers it contacted denied knowledge of such a motion and did not know why the Selangor state assembly meeting ended prematurely.

Sungai Panjang state representative Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin was reported as saying that the Opposition lawmakers were not told the reason.

“The oral questions that could be answered are only 23 questions. Usually the assembly meeting ends early, but it does not just go on for only two days. If two weeks are scheduled, usually it ends earlier by two days,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Sinar Harian noted that Amirudin, who is also Selangor PKR chief, met with several PKR state lawmakers at his official residence on Thursday, with PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin also reportedly present.

Local daily Berita Harian reported Amirudin as denying the meeting was to discuss political issues, saying that he left the meeting after attending shortly as he had other matters.

Amirudin reportedly said that the meeting was instead arranged by Zuraida as the housing and local government minister to provide a briefing on the National Community Policy to be implemented in Selangor.