RON97 drops 2 sen this week

This marks the second week in a row that the price of RON97 has fallen. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, August 2 — The retail price for RON97 petrol will drop 2 sen to RM2.54 from RM2.56 per litre for the period of August 3, 2019 to August 9, 2019.

This marks the second week in a row that the price of RON97 has fallen. For last week’s period it dropped by 11 sen to RM2.56 from RM2.67 per litre.

Prices for RON95 and diesel remain the same at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

“Based on the Automatic Price Mechanism formula, the retail price for RON95 and diesel for the same period should be RM2.24 per litre and RM2.33 per litre respectively.

“This is a decrease from last week’s price where the retail price of RON95 was at RM2.26 per litre and an increase for diesel which was at RM2.31 per litre,” the Finance Ministry announced in a statement.

The total subsidy borne by the federal government for the period is RM85.78 million with RM61.33 million for RON95 and RM24.45 million for diesel fuel.