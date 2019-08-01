Afternoon blaze destroys science lab and two rooms in Skudai primary school

A total of four fire engines and 14 firemen were immediately rushed to the school upon receiving a distress call. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Aug 1 — A total of three rooms, including a science lab was destroyed in an afternoon blaze on the third floor of the SK Taman Sri Pulai primary school along Jalan Batai 3 in Skudai here today.

Skudai Fire and Rescue Department station chief Mohamad Riduan Akhyar said there were no reported injuries or fatalities when the fire broke out at 12.55pm, as the students were quickly moved to a safe area.

It was learnt that the fire, believed to have started in one of the rooms that was adjoining to the two other rooms, started minutes before the school session was about to end.

Mohamad Riduan said a total of four fire engines and 14 firemen were immediately rushed to the school upon receiving a distress call.

“Three fire engines with 10 firemen from the Skudai fire station were rushed to the scene, they were also assisted by a fire engine with four firemen from the Pekan Nenas fire station,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Riduan, who was also the operations commander said the firemen managed to extinguish the fire involving a distribution board room, toilet and also a science laboratory by 2.50pm.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department are still investigating the cause of the fire.