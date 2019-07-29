EC to display Q2 2019 draft electoral rolls this week

Azhar Azizan said the EC received 27,505 applications for new voter registration and 11,627 requests for changes during the second quarter. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Election Commission (EC) will display the 2019 Second Quarter Draft Supplementary Electoral Rolls (RDPT Q2/2019) at 957 locations nationwide from Wednesday to Aug 13.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said in a statement today that during the second quarter, the EC received 27,505 applications for new voter registration and 11,627 requests for changes.

He advised those who have filed the applications and requests to check their names on the draft rolls and submit Form B in case of discrepancies or omissions.

“Registered voters in any constituency who wish to object to the inclusion of the names of any individual in RDPTQ2/2019 in a particular constituency may do so by filling out Form C,” he said.

The draft rolls will be displayed at the EC headquarters in Putrajaya; 14 state elections offices; 428 post offices; 88 government complexes and offices; 180 district and land offices; 64 district and municipal council offices; 165 multipurpose halls, neighbourhood watch premises, town halls, penghulu offices and halls and 17 other locations.

The public can address their queries to the EC headquarters at 03-8892 7018 or any of the state election offices. — Bernama