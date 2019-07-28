Penang police cripple robbery gang with arrest of three men

Police have crippled a gang believed responsible for several robbery and snatch-theft cases in Penang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 28 — Police have crippled a gang believed responsible for several robbery and snatch-theft cases in Penang with the arrest of three men at a restaurant in Taman Usahaniaga here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the three suspects, aged 34 to 41, were arrested following a report lodged by a couple who were injured in a robbery at their house last Friday.

All the suspects are unemployed and had previous records, he said, adding that with their arrest, police believed they can solve at least 20 robbery and snatch-theft cases that were reported in SPT, Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS).

Following the arrest of the suspects, police raided four houses in SPT and SPS and seized several handphones, pawn tickets, jewellery, cash, a knife and a Perodua Viva car, he said.

He said the suspects also tested positive for drugs and have been remanded. — Bernama