RON97 drops 11 sen this week

RON97 will cost RM2.56 per litre for the period of July 27, 2019 to August 2, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The retail price for RON97 petrol will drop 11 sen to RM2.56 from RM2.67 per litre for the period of July 27, 2019 to August 2, 2019.

Prices for RON95 and diesel remain the same at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

“Based on the Automatic Price Mechanism formula, the retail price for RON95 and diesel for the same period should be RM2.26 per litre and RM2.31 per litre respectively. This is a decrease from last week’s price where the retail price of RON95 was at RM2.37 per litre and diesel was at RM2.37 per litre,” the Finance Ministry announced in a statement.

The total subsidy borne by the federal government for the period is RM90.48 million with RM70.18 million for RON95 and RM20.3 million for diesel fuel.