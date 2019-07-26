After 444 days, Kit Siang tells Pakatan govt to review unmet GE14 pledges, not hide them

Deputy chairman of the parliamentary Caucus on Reform and Governance, Lim Kit Siang, speaks at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang today urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to review its 14th general election promises to address the issue of public confidence.

He said it is timely for the ruling party to come in to terms that some of the promises made are almost impossible to be met.

“It has been 444 days since the historic change of the government, and it is timely for PH to review its manifesto and promises made in the last 14th general election.

“PH should be given the space to be honest to Malaysians and admit that, if there is, some of the promises made are almost impossible to be implemented, and I believe Malaysians will appreciate the effort rather than attempting to hide it.

“Let us review which of the promises that were not fulfilled within the 100 days or the first year and convince the public that we are on the right track to build Malaysia Baharu,” the deputy chairman of the parliamentary Caucus on Reform and Governance said in his speech at the first Malaysian Economic Symposium in Parliament here.

