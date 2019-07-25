PKR disciplinary board to issue warning letters to Farhash, Amirudin over controversial statements on sex video

PKR Perak chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (centre) is pictured leaving the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The PKR disciplinary board will be issuing warning letters to the Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari to seek explanation of their controversial statements made over the recent sex video scandal.

“On the advice of the political bureau, the disciplinary board will send a letter to Farhash and Amirudin and several others to remind and advise them to guard their behaviour as a leader and to prioritise unity of the party.

“They will also be requested to provide an explanation to the recent statements they released (regarding the sex video scandal),” the disciplinary board said in a statement today.

The PKR disciplinary board also said that it had received complaints regarding the conduct of several party members who allegedly issued statements attacking certain individuals.

“The disciplinary board has the right to take action based on the party’s disciplinary code of conduct if the reminders sent do not receive positive responses from parties’ involved,” said the statement.

Farhash, who is also the political secretary of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was released from police custody on Tuesday after eight days in police remand.

He was remanded under Section 292 of the Penal Code, pertaining to disseminating obscene material as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which deals with the improper use of network facilities or network service.

A PKR member lodged a report yesterday to urge the disciplinary body to take action against Farhash for calling party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali “semburit”.

Farhash made the remark outside the Dang Wangi police headquarters after his release.

“Semburit” is a Malay word referring to men involved in gay sex.