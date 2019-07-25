In Ankara, Turkey hawks attack copters, UAVs to Putrajaya

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Malaysian delegates visit Turkish Aerospace Industries at the outskirts of Ankara July 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

ANKARA, July 25 — The Turkish government showed off today an array of aerial defence vehicles to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

The duo were joined by the Malaysian delegation visiting Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), part of the country’s military-industrial complex push.

The delegates were given a tour of the sprawling TAI complex, before an air show featuring its T129 Atak multirole combat helicopter, Hurkus combat aircraft, and the Anka unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Other crafts on display included the TF Turkish Fighter, a fifth generation multirole fighter jet.

MORE TO COME