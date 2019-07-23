Rahman Dahlan blasts Guan Eng over ‘school repair money is yours, but first pay back’ remark

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan today chided Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for saying Sarawak should pay its debt to the federal government before allocations are given to them to repair poor schools in the state. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan today chided Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for saying Sarawak should pay its debt to the federal government before allocations are given to them to repair poor schools in the state.

He said Lim before making such statements should first fulfill the promise he made on March 3, 2017, when he pledged that DAP will return some taxes collected from Sabah and Sarawak to the state governments, should it gain federal power.

“Immediately after the DAP political retreat last year shortly before the 14th general election, Lim brazenly announced that if PH wins, they will give justice to Sabah and Sarawak which was supposedly mistreated by BN,” Abdul Rahman said in a statement.

He cited news reports from the end of July last year that stated five per cent of Sarawak’s oil royalties is RM1.58 billion, while five per cent of Sabah’s oil royalties amount to RM1.32 billion.

“Adding up to 15 per cent as promised by Lim and the PH manifesto, it would be RM4.74 billion and RM3.96 billion for Sarawak and Sabah, respectively.

“He (Lim) clearly stated before that he agreed Sabah and Sarawak should be given 20 per cent of the oil royalties,” Abdul Rahman reminded.

Describing Lim’s statement of requiring Sarawak to repay its debts before any allocations can be given as arrogant, Abdul Rahman said in the latter’s first year as Finance Minister, RM82 billion was collected from Petronas.

“I am confident a majority of the RM82 billion came from Petronas’ profits off the coast of Sarawak.

“As Finance Minister, he should fulfill his earlier promise of paying the additional 15 per cent of oil royalties or RM4.74 billion to Sarawak. Not only can repairs for the schools for the poor be done, but the state’s debt to the federal government can also be repaid in full,” Abdul Rahman said.

Yesterday, the Finance Ministry issued a statement which said the federal government will provide up to RM350 million for the repairs in Sarawak, once the state government repays the same amount of debts. As of June 30, Sarawak still owes RM2.352 billion to the federal government.