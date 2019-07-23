Nurse loses RM18,000 in Macau scam

KUANTAN, July 23 ― A nurse was made RM18,000 poorer after falling prey to a Macau scam syndicate here yesterday.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 41-year-old victim was contacted by a ‘police officer’ who claimed that the victim was involved in a hit and run accident.

“The suspect also claimed that the victim was blacklisted after being involved in a money laundering case, allegations cooked up to intimidate her.

“Out of fear, the suspect followed instructions to transfer money into an account that was supposedly for ‘investigation’ purposes,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said after transferring the money, the victim sought advice from a colleague who told her that she was probably the victim of the Macau scam.

The victim lodged a police report at the Temerloh district police headquarters and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. ― Bernama