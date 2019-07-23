Activists urge Johor govt to study if bird droppings contributed to health issues in Pasir Gudang

Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz speaks to Pasir Gudang residents during a dialogue session at a restaurant in Taman Pasir Putih July 23, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, July 23 — An environmental group today said that the state government should first conduct an in-depth study to check if indeed bird droppings is the cause for the spate of health problems in the industrial district.

Badan Bertindak Penduduk Isu Pencemaran Alam (BBPIPA) pro-tem chairman Muhammad Fauzi Rohani questioned if the state government referred the matter to experts to check if it's possible that bird droppings were a contributing factor to health problems.

Muhammad Fauzi was commenting on an earlier report today where Johor Health, Culture, and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said that bird droppings were found on the upper floors of SK Tanjung Puteri Resort here, and could be one of the pollutants causing students and staff to fall sick and suffer breathing problems.

“Stop treating the Sungai Kim Kim and the recent air pollution victims like fools because we are frustrated with the current situation,” said Muhammad Fauzi when met at a dialogue session at a restaurant in Taman Pasir Putih here today.

He was joined by more than 50 Pasir Gudang residents led by lawyer and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz.

Muhammad Fauzi also urged the state government to step-up on their responsibility to the people in light of the Pasir Gudang air pollution incidents.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairul Azam said that as a lawyer and politician, he has volunteered to assist the victims and also residents here for the next two days.

He claimed that for the past six months after the Sungai Kim Kim incident, authorities have been tardy in their communication with victims and residents.

“The issue now is that most of the victims have not been informed about the condition and are basically left in the dark,” said Mohd Khairul Azam.

The Kuala Lumpur-based lawyer added that the government needs to urgently establish proper communication channels or a one-stop centre for Pasir Gudang residents to air their grouses or concerns.

“The government and its agencies seem to be weak in communicating any information to the public,” he said.

Mohd Khairul Azam said on their part, volunteers will be collecting water samples from rivers and also tap water for analysis.

“We will take water samples from various rivers, including Sungai Kim Kim.

“At the same time, we will also employ the use of aerial drones to monitor factories and other industrial areas for suspected activities that may harm the environment,” he said, adding that all the data will be compiled for further action if there are discrepancies.