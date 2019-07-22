Seeking to restore public faith in the force, IGP to reopen thousands of ‘cold cases’

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said reopening these cold case files is part of his mission to improve the police service delivery in the public’s view. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Bukit Aman will be reinvestigating thousands of “cold” cases that were never completed due to a lack of leads, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

Reopening these files is part of his mission to improve the police service delivery in the public’s view, Abdul Hamid said, admitting that the force is a house in dire need of a clean up to rid itself of the corruption allegations.

“I agree with the frustration experienced by the public and I admit there are thousands of ‘cold case’ files, whereby the case files were not acted upon effectively due to the laziness of the investigating officers.

“Hence I have directed my deputy, Datuk Mazlan Mansor to look into this personally. He has already chaired two sessions with a special task force that has been formed to check on all the unattended cases,” he told Malay Mail during an interview at his office in Bukit Aman overlooking the capital city.

Abdul Hamid the checks on all the “cold case” files is across all departments within the police force but mainly involved the criminal investigations department and the commercial crimes investigations department.

“My deputy is very focused in tackling this as we are serious in taking stern action against the officers who had failed to carry out his duty responsibly.

“We also want to get back to the complainant and provide them with a proper status report,” he said.

During the interview, Abdul Hamid also went on to empathise with the members of the public who have been left frustrated and clueless after they lodged a police report.

He further said that he is determined to address this complacent issue before such cold files mounts up.

“I feel the public have the right to feel frustrated and lose their faith with the police for what they had went through, where they have been left hanging after an investigation paper is opened and that’s about it. This has been going on for years and it is time to change this.

“That’s why I’m very focused in addressing it now before it mounts up and this is my promise in improving the service delivery,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid also said action will also be taken against officers who neglect simple standard operating procedures (SOPs) in dealing with victims.

“For instance simple things like taking calls from the public... the way they handle it and speak to [victims] ... It is sickening,” he said.

“Simple SOPs of being professional and sympathetic when dealing with victims are neglected..especially when people call to report a crime.

“Some handle it very poorly and people tend to question, is this how a policeman is supposed to treat us? [The officers] don’t seem sensitive at all,” he added.

Abdul Hamid said he promises to change this perception within the force in the two-year contract given by the government and he hopes to improve the police delivery service before he retires.