Support better perks for firefighters, says Lam Thye

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the proposal to introduce better perks for firemen should be supported by all as their tasks are as challenging as that of other important agencies. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The proposal to introduce better perks for firemen should be supported by all as their tasks are as challenging as that of other important agencies, according to social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

In this regard, he said, the government should reconsider the proposal to improve the welfare of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel, including the matter of critical allowance.

“The issue must be deliberated thoroughly and hopefully the government could include the salary increment and critical allowance for firemen in next year’s budget if they could not be introduced this year,” he said in a statement today.

Lee, nonetheless, expressed hope that the government would give immediate consideration to the critical allowance which would benefit some 14,500 JBPM members.

In addition, he said, the government should provide sufficient allocation for human resource development to enable firefighters to have high technical and effective skills to handle any emergency situation. — Bernama