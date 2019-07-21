Mujahid says no need to dissolve Parliament as it is functioning well

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PARIT BUNTAR, July 21 — Parliament does not have to be dissolved to make way for an early 15th General Election (GE15) because the system is still functioning well.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government still had another four years to administer the country after winning GE14 last year.

“Why dissolve (Parliament) when it is working well? What needs to be dropped is the nefarious agenda of certain quarters to ruin the country.”

He said this to reporters after opening the Education and Health Carnival organised by the Parit Buntar Parliamentary Constituency Service Centre and Pusrawi International College of Medical Science (Picoms), here, today following PAS’ call for Parliament to be dissolved to make way for an earlier GE15.

Last Friday, PAS deputy president, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man reportedly urged PH to dissolve Parliament immediately for allegedly failing to ensure political stability and harmony in the country.

Mujahid said the PH government should focus on administering the country and not get distracted by narrow politics to ensure the success of the New Malaysia, besides gaining the confidence of the people who had given their mandate to the current government.

Mujahid, who is also Parit Buntar MP, said an early general election was unnecessary due to the government purportedly being mired in dirty and disgusting politics, especially with regard to sex video, rape and corruption cases.

“The issue of sex video and bribery to bring someone down has made the public sick and tired of what’s going on and would certainly indirectly impact the government.

“I’m not taking anyone’s side as dirty and disgusting politics is just aimed at exposing things to humiliate and bring someone down someone,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mujahid said a RM50 contribution was made to each of the 200 students to open a savings account in the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN).

He said it was aimed at helping parents get out of poverty through their children’s education in light of rising educational costs. — Bernama