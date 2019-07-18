What to expect when Undi 18 is made into law

Likely the new voters may not have a deep understanding of politics, the parties’ ideologies and philosophies, but they will certainly be the kingmakers in GE15. — Picture by Farhan Najib

COMMENTARY, July 18 ― The Malaysian political landscape is about to undergo a drastic change with the addition of some seven million new voters aged between 18 and 21 in the next general election due in 2023.

The change will affect all political parties as their members scramble to reach out to this new vast and deep voter pool whose life experiences and views are diverse.

The politicians will have a hard time trying to cater to this next generation voters whose needs will be so different based on their social, economic situation at that point. Some may still be in school or just fresh out of school waiting for jobs while others would already be working. Some may be living in the countryside and others in cities.

The issues they face will vary far and wide. And their mindsets will be disparate.

Adding to this landscape is the possible redelineation of electoral boundaries that may change the racial breakdown within the constituencies ― resulting in a recalculation for the race-based political parties.

The number of voters in each parliamentary constituency will also increase accordingly. Each MP may have on average 200,000 voters ― a number that may create new headaches and heartaches.

The number of seats in the Dewan Rakyat may also increase from the current 222 seats to 300 or even 350 if the Election Commission is to limit the number of constituents to 100,000 per seat. As for the total seats in the state legislative assemblies, the number may increase from the present 500-plus to over 1,000.

Constituencies with institutes of higher learning where campuses and hostels are located will pose a bigger headache for the prospective lawmaker as the voter profile and their respective inclinations will be harder to read.

A lot will be at stake depending on whether those who study or work at these tertiary institutions choose to register at these constituencies or opt to “balik kampung” and vote in their hometowns.

These factors are just some things a play that could affect the racial balance within a constituency.

Adding colour will be the possibility of an adventurous 18-year-old or 20-year-old running for elections, whether in a state or parliamentary seat.

And given the more open political landscape today, some might do so as independents if no existing political party is willing to chance their future on their young shoulders.