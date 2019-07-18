Police refute claims that Anwar’s aide not given food, rest during interrogation

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the claims made by Perak Keadilan Leadership Council were not true whatsoever. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Police have denied that Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak was not given food for almost 24 hours while in detention to assist in the investigations into the case of a sex video connected to a minister.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the claims made by Perak Keadilan Leadership Council were not true whatsoever.

“All these claims are not true, I strongly object to the claim (that the Perak PKR chairman was not given food),” he told reporters after paying a courtesy visit to the Chief of Armed Forces at the Defence Ministry here today.

He was commenting on the claims made by Perak PKR vice-chairman 1 Baldip Singh that Farhash Wafa was not given anything to eat for almost 24 hours after he was detained on Tuesday in Johor.

In a press conference held in Ipoh today, Baldip said Farhash Wafa was also not allowed to sleep as he was subjected to a prolonged interrogation session at Bukit Aman before he was taken to the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters yesterday to be remanded.

“He was only allowed to eat after 1.30 pm yesterday when a magistrate who arrived at the police headquarters from the Jalan Duta Court Complex for the remand process asked the investigating officer to give some food to him and a friend,” Baldip said. — Bernama