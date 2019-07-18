High Court says no further delay, Najib’s 1MDB trial to commence on Aug 19

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 18, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is facing 25 corruption and money laundering charges involving RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)’s funds, will commence on August 19 as fixed earlier.

High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah made the decision after dismissing the public prosecutor’s notice of motion.

The prosecution had applied for the trial to be postponed for the fourth time pending disposal of Najib’s SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

Sequerah had earlier set August 19 to 29; the month of September and October except for Fridays; and the first two weeks of November for Najib’s 1MDB trial.

The judge in his brief judgement today said the court found no reasonable cause to postpone the trial as it was a case of public interest.

“This case should proceed without further delay and therefore it will not constitute reasonable cause to have the 1MDB trial delayed any further. — Bernama