Parliament passes Bill to add 13 more state seats to Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Sabah has obtained 13 more state seats with the passing of the Bill on redelineation recommendations for Parliamentary and state constituencies in Sabah in the Dewan Rakyat today.

At the end of the debate today, Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said there 158 members of the Lower House who voted for supporting the Bill without anybody opposing it.

“The results — 158 supporting it and no one voted against it. It is not less than half the members of the House, therefore the motion is agreed upon,” said Mohamad Ariff.

The Election Commission (EC) had recommended a total of 13 additional sections, namely Bengkoka, Bandau, Pintasan, Pantai Dalit, Darau, Tanjung Keramat, Limbahau, Tulid, Telupid, Sungai Manila, Lamag, Segama and Kukusan.

The body had completed the redelineation review report which was handed over to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on February 21, 2017, but it was not proposed to be tabled in Parliament at the time.

Earlier Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said during the tabling of the Bill that the addition of 13 state seats in Sabah will benefit the people, especially in obtaining more efficient and effective services from elected representatives.

“The increase in the electoral districts will also to raise the level of service rendered to the locals by elected representatives, especially those in those districts (which have just been added), and it will make it easier for the people and residents to interact and discuss matters relating to the welfare of the people,” he said.