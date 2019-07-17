Latheefa: MACC will be blind to rank, political affiliations

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks to Malay Mail at its headquarters in Putrajaya July 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) head Latheefa Koya vowed to pursue the corrupt without regard to their positions or political ties.

In an interview with Malay Mail yesterday, the former human rights lawyer said it would not matter even if the suspects are from her former PKR party.

“Anyone who has a case, we will investigate. If there is a proper complaint, then we will investigate.

“I appreciate the concern about cases which involve people who are probably seen as untouchable and things like that, but they (public) have to be assured that I will conduct my investigation fairly and without favouring anybody,” she said.

Despite being a PKR member before, Latheefa has already demonstrated that she has no qualms calling out party leaders over questionable behaviour.

She previously criticised PKR’s then-president, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, for visiting Julau last November ahead of the Sarawak PKR election, alleging impropriety and abuse of government resources.

Dr Wan Azizah is also the deputy prime minister and reportedly announced a RM100,000 project in the area during a time when Julau MP Larry Sng was under the MACC’s scrutiny over irregularities in the local PKR division’s roll.

Yesterday, Latheefa pledged that any genuine complaint will be treated with fairness and transparency, without regard to the subject’s status or influence.

“If there is a case, we will definitely open and continue with the investigations.

“If there is an ongoing investigation, I will make sure that the investigation is done properly,” she added.

Previously prominent for her work with Lawyers for Liberty, Latheefa was appointed MACC chief effective June 1.