Latheefa: MACC awaits briefing on weaknesses in Auditor-General’s Report

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks to Malay Mail at its headquarters in Putrajaya July 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will meet with the National Audit Department before deciding whether an investigation should be conducted on the weaknesses disclosed in the Auditor-General’s Report.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said that her office was waiting for the date to get a briefing on the matter before taking the next step.

“I have not received the date yet we are waiting for the briefing from the Audit Department.

“They will brief us on the report and from there we will focus on the case. Where there are clear-cut problems, we will set up an investigation,” she said in an interview with Bernama here.

The Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 1 revealed several issues, including elements of manipulation and fraud in the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs) for foreign labour quota approval resulting in losses of revenue for the country.

Meanwhile, on complaints received on corruption cases, Latheefa said improvements had to be made because roughly only 30 per cent of the complaints received by the MACC was complete and could be investigated.

She explained that complaints on corruption cases could be made in various forms such as via mail, MACCMobile application, SMS, email and directly to the MACC.

“We also received more than 10 letters, including poison-pen letters, with information on corruption with a basis for an investigation,” she said when asked about letters on corrupt practices received by the MACC.

She said not all letters received were poison-pen letters as there were also letters that had the information on the sender.

In this regard, Latheefa advised members of the public who wished to lodge complaints or channel information on corrupt practices to include the contact information of the complainant to enable them to obtain additional information if necessary.

“Some only provided basic information, thus making it difficult for us to take further action if we do not have the complete information of the complainant.

“As for the complainant, they must not say that the MACC does not take action. Give us your name and phone numbers, email addresses so that we can get back to you, so we can contact you (for further information),” she said. — Bernama