Prosecutors tells Perak cops to pursue investigation on state exco, PKR leader

IPOH, July 16 — Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said his agency has received orders from the state prosecution chief to investigate a Perak exco for corruption and alleged abuse.

He also said investigators were additionally directed to look into the Parit Buntar PKR committee member who accused the exco, following a counter-report by the latter.

Razarudin said the case against the exco was opened under the Official Secrets Act while his accuser will be investigated for criminal defamation under the Penal Code.

“To investigate both the papers we need the OTI (order to investigate). The state public prosecution director granted the order yesterday, so we will continue our investigation now,” he told reporters at state police headquarters here

He said that police have recorded statements from both individuals.

On Saturday, the PKR leader lodged a report accusing the state official of soliciting kickbacks from two firms trying to purchase land in Kerian, Perak.

He further accused the official of leaking classified exco meeting minutes to the firm.

The official denied the allegations and, in turn, claimed his accuser was seeking to destroy his political career over PKR’s internal politics.