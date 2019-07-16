I respect Wong’s decision to resign from Sarawak Cabinet, says Abang Jo

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said he respects Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh’s decision to resign from all his state Cabinet posts. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 16 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said he respects Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh’s decision to resign from all his state Cabinet posts.

Abang Johari said PSB’s recent developments may not be politically correct but Wong personally had contributed a lot to the state, not only as a Cabinet member but also as a State Legislative Assembly Speaker.

“We must respect his decision. That is his choice,” he told reporters after officiating the 11th International Conference on IT in Asia 2019 here, today.

Yesterday, Wong who is Sarawak Second Finance Minister, as well as International Trade and E-Commerce Minister, said he would make an appointment to meet Abang Johari as soon as possible to convey his intention.

Wong clarified that what he meant by “seeking the Chief Minister’s advice” in his speech at PSB annual delegates assembly in Sibu on Saturday (July 13) was not whether he should resign, but a matter of courtesy.

Formerly known as United People’s Party (UPP), PSB is a splinter party of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

The party, which is not part of the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, was rocked by its exclusion from the new list of councillors for local authorities in the state last week.

This was followed by the sudden resignation of PSB deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who is also Assistant Transportation Minister, on Thursday (July 11).

Asked who would replace Wong, Abang Johari said he would meet with Wong first and he did not rule out the possibility that there might be other posts waiting for him.

“I’ll be meeting him (Wong) in the next few days. Let’s see how it goes,” he said. — Bernama