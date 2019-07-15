PSB to align with Pakatan? I have not thought of it yet, says party president

Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said PSB will be a free and independent party as it is no longer part of the state government after he resigns from the state Cabinet. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 15 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh today said he has not decided whether to align his party with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to face the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming state election.

“That is another question I have not thought of,” he told reporters at a press conference here when he was asked if he would seek a friendly relationship with PH.

Wong, who is about to resign as state Minister of International Trade and e-Commerce and second Minister of Finance following a “hostile relationship” with GPS component parties, said PSB, being a state-based party, is working for the Sarawakians and protecting the state’s rights.

“We are fully behind the chief minister in his fight to restore the rights and interests under the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

“In a way, our aim and mission is the same with GPS, that is, working for the people of Sarawak and Sarawak alone,” he said.

“Like I said, we are prepared to work with like-minded people and parties in our struggle for the people of Sarawak and Sarawak,” he said.

He said PSB will be a free and independent party as it is no longer part of the state government after he resigns from the state Cabinet.

On the state election, Wong said the road is wide open for PSB to field candidates.

“In fact, we have a list of potential candidates to contest in seats now held by PRS (Parti Rakyat Sarawak),” he said, adding that a candidate has been identified to face PRS president and Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing in Baleh.

Asked what prompted him to resign from the state Cabinet, he said his “legs and hands have been chopped off” after his party was sidelined in the appointments of councilors to the local councils, community leaders and state government agencies.

“Which means I am alone in the government, without any councilors, community leaders and representatives in the government agencies,” he said.

He said the move to sideline PSB could have arisen after the party took in sacked members and leaders from GPS component parties.

“I saw no wrong in taking these sacked members because if we don’t do that they might join PH,” he said.

Wong also said PSB had not applied to join GPS because of the strong opposition from PRS and SUPP.

He said it would reflect badly on Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg if PSB application were to be rejected.