Now, Wan Ji accuses prison warden of hitting him in the face (VIDEO)

The preacher warned the person that he would lodge a police report if an apology is not made to him. — Picture via Facebook/Wan Ji Wan Hussin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Muslim preacher Wan Ji Wan Hussin alleged that a prison warden with a thick Kelantanese accent attacked him while he was held pending his appeal of his sedition conviction.

In a YouTube video uploaded on July 13, Wan Ji detailed his experience while in custody at Kajang Prison.

“I was in the lock-up and the police told me to undress and proceeded to shave my head. Then a man in a warden’s uniform who had his face covered with a cloth came in and with the thick Kelantan accent asked me who I was, and then told me to remove my spectacles.

“The moment I did so I was hit three times in the face.

“I remember thinking what did I do wrong for him to hit me like this?” he said in the video.

Wan Ji asserted that others were in the room at the time and laughed at his predicament.

Upon his release on July 12, Wan Ji said he informed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, of the alleged assault.

He said Anwar immediately called the Prison Department to demand that it find and apprehend the culprit.

Wan Ji said he was not angry but decided to reveal the matter in order to allow his alleged attacker the change to apologise and resolve the incident.

“I don’t know why he did it to me but if I report him then he may not be able to gain employment anywhere.

“I’m not being vindictive or seeking revenge against the person who hit me, but what he did is not good. He could do it to others as well,” Wan Ji explained.

Wan Ji suggested his attacker may have been a PAS or Umno supporter who was upset at his videos.

He then warned the person that he would lodge a police report if an apology is not made to him.

On July 9, the High Court rejected Wan Ji’s appeal against his conviction for making seditious remarks against Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor seven years ago.

The judge also raised the Muslim preacher’s prison sentence from nine months to a year following a cross-appeal from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Wan Ji was held in prison until July 12 as the judge refused to stay the execution of the sentence unless this was presented as a formal application.