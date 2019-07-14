Masing: Foes or otherwise, GPS needs to be wary of PSB

Parti Rakyat Bersatu (PRS) president, Tan Sri James Jemut Masing. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 14 — Despite Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) saying it is friendly to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), it does not mean GPS would welcome the stand, says Parti Rakyat Bersatu (PRS) president, Tan Sri James Jemut Masing.

He also questioned PSB’ agenda and whether the party is an enemy or otherwise, GPS has to tread carefully.

“As PSB president, Wong Soon Koh should be responsible for all the actions taken by him.

“If he is a respected politician he should know who he should be fighting. It would be easier if PSB states its stand and the party’s intention,” he told reporters when met at the Gawai and “Ngiling Bidai” open house of Parti Rakyat Sarawak at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association hall here today.

Yesterday, local press reported that Soon Koh said GPS was now an enemy of PSB at its annual delegates conference.

Soon Koh was also called to resign from the state cabinet as Second Finance Minister and International Trade and E-Trade Minister.

Now the decision is in the hands of the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

On Thursday, PSB deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip Susil announced he was quitting PSB and there are speculations that several more party leaders would also following Dr Jerip’s footsteps.

PSB which was earlier known as Parti Rakyat Bersatu (UPP), rebranded itself early this year.

The party was formed in 2014 after Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh and several leaders left Sarawak United Peoples’s Party (SUPP) following a leadership struggle. — Bernama