Johor education department wants gas detector to be placed in risky schools in Pasir Gudang

Johor Education Department director Azman Adnan helps a school student put on a breathing mask in Pasir Gudang June 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 14 — The Johor government hopes that the equipment used to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs), Multirae Gas Detector, will remain to be placed in risky schools in Pasir Gudang, said the state Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan.

He said priority for the placement of the gas detector which was loaned by the Department of Environment (DOE) would be given to the 10 schools located near the industrial area to enable the teachers to monitor the current condition of the air, thus preparing for any possibility.

“I hope that this could be fulfilled by the DOE or with the help from the industry in Pasir Gudang for the safety of the children in school,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Bukit Dahlia, here today.

He, however, did not list the ten schools.

Today is the last day for the placement of the gas detector equipment loaned to the 111 schools in Pasir Gudang since June 20, following the incidents of breathing difficulty and vomiting believed to be due to air pollution.

On the visit, he found that the air quality reading at the school had been at the normal level over the past week and the school session continued as usual at the ground floor of the school building.

In another development, Aminolhuda announced that a fund-raiser will be created to help Irfan Wafiy Idham Wazir, 12, who is suffering from Myokymia, a nerve-related illness.

He said the fund-raiser would help to fund the cost of treatment for the Year Six pupil from that school.

“After a meeting with his family and the Permas elected representative, I will work on a special fund for Irfan Wafiy’s treatment.

“We hope members of the public and the companies nearby could assist in providing treatment after he sits for his Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) exam this September,” he said.

He added the costs and recommended treatment either locally or abroad as well as the form of assistance would be discussed later.

In the meantime, Irfan Wafiy’s father, Idham Wazir A. Wahab, 49, expressed his gratitude on the setting up of the fund to assist with the treatment.

“I appreciate it, we do need assistance in terms of cost for the treatment overseas etc. Currently, I am bearing many costs, for the treatment in Kuala Lumpur, traditional and alternative treatments and the supplements are all very specific not just the ordinary medications.

“The cost for the treatment of Myokymia seems high, I’m not sure (how much) but there is none in Malaysia. So far he only receives normal medication for seizure. But I limit the intake because I did not want it to affect his attention in school as it caused drowsiness,” he said. — Bernama