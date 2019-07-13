Anwar, Muhyiddin, Mat Sabu to grace July 28 Sarawak Pakatan fundraising dinner

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chairman Chong Chieng Jen speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 8, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, July 13 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) is holding a fundraising dinner end of this month to finance its campaign for the state elections that must be called by 2021.

State PH chief Chong Chieng Jen said the coalition’s national leaders who have confirmed their attendance for the July 28 dinner include PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.

“We are expecting more national leaders to confirm their attendance later,” Chong, who is also Sarawak DAP chairman and deputy minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs, told reporters before chairing the fundraising dinner organising committee meeting today.

He said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad might not be able to make the dinner as he has an overseas trip near the event date.

Anwar, Muhyiddin and Mat Sabu are expected discuss national matters during the dinner, Chong said.

“I urge our supporters to come for the dinner so they can hear the messages from our national leaders,” he added.

He said the theme for the dinner is Sarawak Baru in line with Sarawak PH’s quest to wrest power from Gabungan Parti Sarawak. The PBB-led coalition formed after withdrawing from Barisan Nasional (BN) after GE14.

Chong said funds raised from the dinner will be channeled to Sarawak PH secretariat for the state election preparation.

Sarawak is due to call for state election in the first half of 2021.

The last state election was held in 2013 which saw the BN sweep 72 out of 82 seats in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly, while the Opposition parties led by the DAP secured the remaining 10 seats.