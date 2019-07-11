'Undi 18' Bill to be re-tabled today

The Bill, aimed at lowering the voting age from 21 to 18, will be re-tabled for first reading by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 is scheduled to be re-tabled at the Dewan Rakyat today, one day after it was withdrawn.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat order papers, the Bill, aimed at lowering the voting age from 21 to 18, will be re-tabled for first reading by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman after the question and answer session.

The Bill, which was first tabled on July 4, was withdrawn yesterday.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the decision was made to include the proposed amendment relating to the automatic voter registration and lowering the eligible age of electoral candidates to 18.

Dr Mahathir also expressed confidence that the amendment would receive two-thirds majority support from the Dewan Rakyat following the commitment shown by the Opposition bloc to support the Bill.

Meanwhile, various interesting issues will also be raised by the parliamentarians during question time today, including Ma'mun Sulaiman (Warisan-Kalabakan) who wanted the Prime Minister to explain the steps taken by the government in reducing the unemployment rates among youths, and Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) who wanted to know the Ministry of Housing and Local Government’s efforts and logistics in handling foreign plastic waste.

The sitting is also expected to be heated with debates on Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories Bill 2019), which among others aimed at introducing a new provision on the establishment of the Badan Peguam Syarie and Majlis Peguam Syarie (Syarie Bar Council) of the Federal Territories. — Bernama