Two boats detained for fish bombing activity in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, July 11 — Two sampan believed to have been used to carry out fish bombing in waters off Pulau Gaya were detained by the Sabah Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) yesterday.

However, Sabah MMEA director Maritime Rear Admiral Kamaruszaman Abu Hassan said no arrest was made as the two people in the boats fled by jumping into the sea at about 9.50am.

On checking the boats, MMEA officers found explosives and other tools used for fish bombing, he said in a statement last night. — AFP-Relaxnews