Perak exco confirms no chemical pollution at Bagan Datuk river

BAGAN DATUK, July 11 — Water pollution in the Kampung Baru Sungai Tiang Rungkup tributary is not caused by chemical waste contamination, but wastewater from the sea.

Perak State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari said the pollution was believed to have been caused by a damaged dam and the existence of a shrimp paste (belacan) factory in the area.

“The state Department of Environment (DOE) and the State Health Department have taken water samples from the tributary and upon examination found no chemical pollution.

“However, we will carry out cleaning work around the tributary because the pollution can bring discomfort to the residents here,” he told reporters after conducting a survey in the area here, today.

Abdul Aziz said they would ensure that the agency responsible for addressing pollution complies with standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the same problem from recurring in the

“I understand that if the tributary is cleaned, sediment or sand will rise to the surface again and the pollution problem will recur. So, I hope the agency involved will take the necessary measures so that the problem can be completely resolved.

“I see this area has the potential to be beautified in the long term and the pollution problems that have occurred over the past ten years can be fully resolved soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, state DOE director Norazizi Adinan said water samples around the area were taken on July 1 after receiving complaints from local residents about the pollution and stench there. — Bernama