Perak exco arrested over Indonesian helper’s rape allegation

— Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 10 — Police here arrested a state executive councillor yesterday over his Indonesian domestic worker’s report alleging he sexually assaulted her.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain confirmed the arrest this morning.

“For a fair police probe, we arrested the suspect yesterday to assist in our investigation,” he said in a statement.

Razarudin also said that the police will issue an update on the matter today.

The official involved previously denied the allegation and described the incident as slander.

He also pledged to cooperate with the police and asked that the agency be allowed to investigate freely.

“I believe the police will be professional and transparent in the investigation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

It was learnt that the Indonesian lodged the report at the Jelapang Police Station here on Monday.

Coincidentally, the annual swearing-in ceremony for the state executive councillors scheduled on July 11 has now been postponed to an unspecified date, with no reason given.

It was unclear if the delay was linked to the rape allegation.

Each year, the state exco line-up attends a swearing-in ceremony before the Sultan of Perak, which is now Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.