Report: Putrajaya agrees to Opposition's conditions, will re-table ‘Undi 18’ Bill

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Putrajaya has reportedly agreed to re-table the Bill to lower the voting age to 18, together with the two conditions set out by the Opposition.

Citing one anonymous source with the government, Malaysiakini reported that Putrajaya will concede to the conditions in order to ensure that the Bill is passed as currently it does not have the required super-majority in the Parliament to amend the Federal Constitution.

“This means the government will withdraw the existing Bill, amend it and table it to the House again,” the source told Malaysiakini.

“This shows the government is willing to work with the opposition to achieve bipartisanship in the matter.”

The source also added that the Bill is expected to be re-tabled next week.

The conditions were for automatic voter registration, and reducing the minimum age to be an MP to 18.

Malay Mail is currently attempting to verify the report with Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

Last week, Syed Saddiq tabled an amendment to the Federal Constitution to lower the voting age from 21 to 18, in the Bill dubbed the “Undi 18” Bill.

The Bill cleared the first reading and will proceed with the second and third reading this sitting, he said, adding that voting is set for July 16.

The government Bill proposes to amend Article 119(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution that will enable more Malaysians to vote three years earlier than now, but will have additional financial implications.