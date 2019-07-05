Minister: Education office to prepare detailed report after Terengganu schoolboy fatal fall from bus

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik speaks to media at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — The Machang district education office in Kelantan has been directed to prepare a comprehensive report on the tragic incident yesterday in which a primary pupil died after a bus floorboard gave way.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the ministry was sympathetic over the death of Wan Mohammed Adam Mohd Suria, a student of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Bok, Machang, who was on a school trip to Besut, Terengganu to attend an English Language workshop.

Based on early information, the 12-year-old fell after the bus floorboard near the driver’s seat gave way.

In a statement today, Maszlee reminded all district education offices to ensure programmes involving students abide by stipulated regulations.

“The ministry under no circumstances will compromise students’ safety and this must be the priority,” he said.

He said the ministry had also ordered for several early measures to be taken, including getting the school to help out with burial arrangements and to hand over an initial RM1,000 contribution to the family.

Parties found to have been responsible for the incident will have action taken against them,” he said, adding that the case was still under police investigation. — Bernama