IGP says will risk everything to speak out if Malaysia Baharu has another 1MDB scandal

Abdul Hamid is known as a no-nonsense cop. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador says he is willing to risk everything, including his life and career, to ensure that another scandal like 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) does not take place.

In an interview with Sinar Harian, the inspector-general of police (IGP) was asked whether he would be as vocal in speaking out against wrongdoings by the new Pakatan Harapan government as he was with regards to 1MDB under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Yes. I have pledged before this that I would speak the truth. Before this, I was unhappy because I had presented the information of wrongdoings to the National Security Council and the meeting with the chief secretary, but it did get the intended response.

“Which was why I decided to break the rules and find the courage to speak,” he told the Malay daily, detailing the reason why he was sidelined and removed from the Special Branch and transferred to the Prime Minister’s Department when the BN was in power.

Abdul Hamid said that as a police officer, he swore an oath to fight wrongdoings.

“If I don’t do it, I might as well become a vegetable farmer, so no one will threaten me,” he quipped, and reminded the police force to remember the oath it took to serve and protect.

And what about fugitive Low Taek Jho?

Abdul Hamid pledged that he will be arrested and brought to justice.

“I stand by my statement. I will do my best to bring him to justice. The case is four years old and I am just in for a month plus this is one of the promises I made as IGP,” he added, saying that it will take some time as the police are working with many parties to facilitate this process.

Abdul Hamid, formerly deputy head of the police Special Branch, succeeded Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun as IGP on May 3.

Known as a no-nonsense cop, he has also agreed to the establishment of an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) some 14 years after it was first proposed.