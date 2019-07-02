Report: Najib, Zahid bannermen appointed into Umno Supreme Council

Datuk Puad Zarkashi (pic) is a known Najib supporter who had always backed the now embattled former prime minister, despite the latter’s corruption allegations. — Picture via Facebook/ Puad Zarkashi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Several ardent supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have been appointed into the Umno Supreme Council today.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced that Batu Pahat Umno division chief Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi, Hulu Langat Umno division chief Datuk Johan Abd Aziz, Bagan Umno division chief Datuk Shaik Hussein Mydin, Sepanggar Umno division chief Datuk Yaakub Khan and Seputeh Umno division vice-chief Datuk Razlan Muhammad Rafii have been roped into Umno supreme council.

“These appointments take effect immediately, until the end of the Supreme Council’s tenure between 2018 till 2021,” Annuar said, as reported by Umno mouthpiece, Umno Online.

Puad is the former director-general of the Special Affairs Department (Jasa) before the agency was dissolved after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the 14th general election (GE14).

Puad is a known Najib supporter who had always backed the now embattled former prime minister, despite the latter’s corruption allegations.

He reportedly also had run-ins with Ahmad Zahid, after he was dropped from the candidacy list for GE14, but later became a strong defender of the party president.

Meanwhile, Razlan’s appointment is set to raise eyebrows, as he had questioned Ahmad Zahid’s and Najib’s leadership, post GE14, in which Barisan Nasional (BN) suffered an embarrassing defeat.

Razlan has been often seen sharing the same stage during events organised by pro-Najib groups.

Thhe fresh appointments were made to replace three of Zahid’s previous supreme council appointees — Hajiji Nor, Azizah Mohd Dun and Anifah Aman.

The trio had left Umno in December.